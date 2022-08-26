Sports

Europa League 2022-23 draw: Know about Manchester United and Arsenal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 26, 2022, 09:45 pm 3 min read

Man United are placed in Group E (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United and Arsenal are set to feature in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The UEL draw happened on Friday and both clubs have been handed favorable draws. United have won the trophy once (2016-17) and also reached the final in 2020-21. Arsenal have reached two finals and lost both respectively in 2000 and 2019. Here are the details.

Duo United in Group E, Arsenal in Group A

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will be up against Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, and Omonia Nicosia in Group E in what appears to be a decent draw for the Red Devils. United will hope to be at their best and progress. Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been drawn with Bodo/Glimt, PSV, and FC Zurich in Group A. Like United, they will fancy their chances.

The 2022/23 Europa League group stage is set! 🤩



United Man United face a big challenge in Premier League 2022-23

After finishing sixth last season in the Premier League, United have a big challenge ahead of them in securing Champions League football by finishing in the top four. They started the PL 2022-23 season on a poor note, losing the first two matches. However, a win against Liverpool got them precious points. United will need to play their skins out to earn UCL qualification.

Arsenal Arsenal are being backed to do well in PL 2022-23

Arsenal finished fifth last season and are considered as one of the challengers for UCL berth this time around. Enjoying a strong transfer window, Arsenal have already secured three wins from three in the PL this season. They are playing some neat football under Mikel Arteta and the onus is on the Gunners to come out strong and maintain the consistency required.

Information UEL 2022-23 massive for both these clubs

The UEL 2022-23 becomes highly significant for both these clubs. For United, winning the trophy would help them qualify for Champions League and also give them a rare trophy. Arsenal also need to focus and earn a big piece of silverware, something they need desperately.

Roma Roma are one of the favorites to win UEL 2022-23

AS Roma won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season under Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese, who has won five European honors, will eye his third UEL title. Roma are a strong side and can be considered as one of the favorites. They are placed in Group C alongside Ludogorets, Real Betis, and HJK.

UEL Europa League groups

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich Group B: Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise Group E: Manchester United, Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia Nicosia Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, FC Midtjylland, SK Sturm Graz Group G: Olympiakos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros TC, Trabzonspor