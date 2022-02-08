Sports

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 400 million followers on Instagram

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 08, 2022, 10:08 am 2 min read

Ronaldo has 3,242 posts on his Instagram handle (Source: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first-ever person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram. The Manchester United striker is only behind Instagram's official handle that has over 460 million followers. Interestingly, Ronaldo was the first person to reach 200 million followers in January 2020, a figure that has doubled in over two years. Here are further details.

Arguably the greatest football player, Ronaldo, turned 37 on Saturday. He posted a photograph (Instagram) that received nearly 14 million likes. "Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations. But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting," he wrote.

It is interesting to note that Ronaldo's long-time rival, Lionel Messi, has over 300 million followers on Instagram, the second-most by a football player. Overall, American model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, follows Ronaldo on the list with 309 million followers.

In January 2020, Ronaldo became the first person to reach 200 million followers on Instagram. As stated, the figure has doubled in just over two years. At present, Ronaldo has 3,242 posts on his Instagram handle. His posts are usually about football and family. Ronaldo also promotes his label, CR7, on his handle. Besides, he also follows 501 people.

Ronaldo received the Best FIFA special award last month. In 2021, Ronaldo became the top scorer in international football (115 from 184 matches). He broke Daei's record of most international goals by overtaking Iran's Ali Daei. The Manchester United striker is now six goals clear of Daei (109). "I'm so proud [to receive] a special award from FIFA," Ronaldo said after receiving the award.