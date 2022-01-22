Sports

Bundesliga: Decoding the records held by Robert Lewandowski

Jan 22, 2022

Veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been a terrific force for Bayern Munich over the years. He has played a key role in helping the Bavarians maintain their ascendancy in terms of winning the Bundesliga title. Lewandowski, who was adjudged Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award recently, holds several top records in Germany's top-tier competition. We decode his Bundesliga records.

Context Why does it matter?

Lewandowski is doing what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did for more than a decade - scoring goals and dominating the scenes.

Over the last two seasons, Lewandowski was the highest scorer in Europe.

This season too, Lewandowski tops the show.

He has backed his numbers by winning major trophies.

His performance in the Bundesliga has been a major attribute of his consistent run.

Goals Lewandowski has netted 300 Bundesliga goals

Lewandowski has made 369 appearances in the Bundesliga, smashing 300 goals. Notably, he is just the second player to touch the 300-goal mark in Germany's top-tier after Gerd Muller (365). Lewandowski has made 238 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich and scored 226 goals. He had earlier netted 74 Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund between 2010-11 to 2013-14.

Information Second-highest number of hat-tricks

Bayern beat FC Koln last week and Lewandowski netted a hat-trick. Notably, this was his 16th hat-trick in the Bundesliga. He is only behind former Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller, who went on to smash a total of 32 hat-tricks.

Bundesliga Major goal-scoring records held by Lewandowski

Lewandowski holds the record for most away goals scored by a player in the Bundesliga (123). The veteran striker has the record for scoring the most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign (41). He achieved the mark last season, getting past Muller's tally of 40. Lewandowski has the joint-best record for the highest number of goals scored in a season at home (27).

Stat attack Other massive Bundesliga records held by the Pole

In 2021, Lewandowski smashed the highest number of goals scored in a calendar year (43). He holds the record for the highest number of goals scored in a game by a substitute - five. Lewandowski has scored the most goals by a foreign player in the Bundesliga (300). He also holds the record for scoring in the most number of consecutive matchdays (11).

Do you know? Lewandowski is a consistent force

Lewandowski has netted 23 goals in the ongoing Bundesliga 2021-22 season. He has one assist as well. He has already scored 15-plus Bundesliga goals for 11 successive seasons. His tally since 2011-12 reads: 22, 24, 20, 17, 30, 30, 29, 22, 34, 41, and 23.