Lord's Test, Day 3: England vs India match evenly poised

A late burst of wickets from Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse gave England a much-needed lift on Day 3 of the third Test against India at Lord's. The Indian innings, which started at 145/3, ended with a total of 387 runs. Notably, England too had scored 387 in the 1st innings. KL Rahul (100) and Ravindra Jadeja (72) were the main contributors to India's score, frustrating the English bowlers on a slow track. England are 2/0 at stumps.

Batting Summary of India's batting on Day 3 England's captain Ben Stokes (2-63) dismissed Rishabh Pant (74) with a run out just before lunch. Notably, Rahul and Pant was part of a 141-run stand with 103 of those coming in the first session itself. India were 248/3 at lunch and right after the same, the visitors lost Rahul (100). Thereafter, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy added valuable 72 runs. Jadeja then forged a 50-run stand with Washington Sundar. England hit back to bowl India out for 387.

Bowling Key details of the England bowlers For England, Chris Woakes claimed 3/84 from 27 overs. He bowled 5 maidens. After getting Shubman Gill on Day 2, Woakes added two more wickets to his tally on Day 3. Jofra Archer finished with 23.2 overs, claiming 2/52 with six maidens. After getting Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1, he wrapped up India's innings by dismissing Sundar in the end. Brydon Carse picked one wicket, conceding 88 runs from his 24 overs (5 maidens). Stokes bowled 20 overs and got the wicket of Reddy after having dismissed Karun Nair on Friday.

Information Root chips in for injured Bashir Bashir, who got the massive wicket of Rahul after lunch, was hit in his left hand when Jadeja went for a blazing shot. He didnt return to bowl thereafter. Joe Root chipped in and bowled 10.1 overs, conceding 35 runs.

Pant 17th Test fifty for Pant Pant batted with a lot of flair and kept India's scorecard moving. Despite battling injury, he stuck in there and played his usual style. However, the urge to hand Rahul the strike in the final over before lunch, resulted in him getting run out. He made 74 runs from 112 balls, hitting 2 sixes and 8 fours. Pant owns 3,364 Test runs at 44.85. This was his 17th fifty (100s: 8). In 15 matches versus England, he owns 1,197 runs at 47.88 (100s: 5, 50s: 6).

Rahul Rahul hammers his second Test hundred at Lord's Indian opener Rahul brought up his 10th century in Test cricket. This was his fourth Test hundred on English soil and a second one at Lord's. India resumed Day 3 on 145/3 with Rahul (53*) at the crease. He batted well in the morning session and didn't allow England any space. However, right after his ton after lunch, he perished to a loose shot. He scored 100 from 177 balls, hitting 13 fours.

Runs 10th hundred for Rahul in Tests With his seventh run in the game, Rahul entered the 3,500-run club. He owns 3,593 runs. Playing his 61st Test, Rahul averages 35.22. His tally includes 10 tons and 18 half-centuries. 1,291 of his Test runs have come against England at 44.51 (50s: 3). Five of Rahul's 10 Test hundreds have come against the Brits, including a career-best score of 199 in 2016. Rahul became the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to hammer multiple hundreds at Lord's.

Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja slams his 3rd successive Test fifty Jadeja put in a shift with the bat once again. The veteran southpaw hit a gritty 72. Jadeja and Nitish were sloppy in terms of running between the wickets, but they survived close calls. After Nitish's wicket, Jadeja and Sundar did well. Jadeja played a composed knock and brought immense value. Playing his 83rd Test, Jadeja has raced to 3,636 runs at 36.36. In addition to 4 tons, he owns 25 fifties. Notably, this is his 3rd successive fifty of the series.