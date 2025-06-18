What's the story

England and India are set to face each other in a five-match Test series, starting at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20.

England, who are seeking their 6th straight win at this venue in Tests, beat India here in 2021 by an innings and 55 runs.

England skipper Ben Stokes has enjoyed playing at Headingley.

We decode his all-round stats at this venue.