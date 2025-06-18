Ben Stokes: Decoding his all-round Test stats at Headingley, Leeds
What's the story
England and India are set to face each other in a five-match Test series, starting at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20.
England, who are seeking their 6th straight win at this venue in Tests, beat India here in 2021 by an innings and 55 runs.
England skipper Ben Stokes has enjoyed playing at Headingley.
We decode his all-round stats at this venue.
Numbers
Stokes averages 51 at Headingley in Tests
As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has scored 459 runs at Headingley in Tests from 6 matches (10 innings) at an average of 51. In addition to two tons, he has hammered two fifties. He owns a strike rate of 67.79.
With the ball, Stokes has picked 8 scalps at 46.87 from 8 innings. His economy rate is 3.62.
Stats
Stokes' overall Test stats and numbers in England
In 111 Test matches, Stokes owns 6,728 runs at an average of 35.41, with 13 centuries and 35 half-centuries.
His right-arm medium-pace has been equally impactful. He has claimed more than 200 wickets (213) at 32.15.
He has picked 4 five-wicket hauls and 8 four-fers.
In England, Stokes owns 3,036 runs with 8 centuries and 18 fifties. Meanwhile, he has 106 wickets in England.
Classic
Stokes' Headingley classic from 2019 Ashes
Stokes' unbeaten knock of 135 at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes remains an all-time classic.
Chasing 359, England looked down and out before Stokes turned it into a miracle. They were down to 286/9.
With just one wicket remaining, he regularly took the strike and blasted Australia's bowling, winning the game in thrilling fashion.
Jack Leach played a heroic knock of 1* (17 balls).