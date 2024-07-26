In short Simplifying... In short In the 3rd Test between England and West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite scored a 61-run knock, marking his sixth fifty against England.

However, the West Indies faced a quick collapse, losing five wickets rapidly, with England gaining the upper hand.

Despite a strong start, the day ended on a tense note for the West Indies.

England are 38/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the 3rd Test match (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Day 1 nicely poised

By Rajdeep Saha 11:28 pm Jul 26, 202411:28 pm

What's the story England are 38/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the 3rd Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. West Indies were bowled out for 282 with Gus Atkinson claiming a four-fer and Chris Woakes taking three wickets. In response, England have lost three early wickets, including Mark Wood, who was sent in at number three to see out the day. It was a fascinating Day 1.

Session 1

WI openers add 76 runs before England rally back

Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow WI opener Mikyle Louis negotiated the opening overs well before the runs came. In the 21st over, Brathwaite got to his fifty from 70 balls. It was a solid approach from the senior player. However, thereafter, Brathwaite saw three wickets fall in quick succession as England fought back. Louis, Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze were dismissed.

Knock

Brathwaite slams a 61-run knock before Wood gets his wicket

Brathwaite managed a 61-run knock from 86 balls. He slammed 8 fours. Wood dismissed him shortly after lunch. Notably, Brathwaite didn't look comfortable against the short balls bowled to him. Wood with his sheer pace bowler another short delivery angling down leg, Brathwaite shuffled inside the line and threw his hands at it to get a tickle. Jamie Smith completed the catch.

Runs

Sixth fifty for Brathwaite versus England

Playing his 92nd match, Brathwaite has raced to 5,679 runs from 176 innings at 34.21. He registered his 30th fifty (100s: 12). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 18 matches versus England, Brathwaite now owns 1,290 runs at 40.31. He hit his sixth fifty against England (100s: 3). In 45 away matches (home of opposition), Brathwaite now owns 2,652 runs at 31.20 (100s: 4, 50s: 15).

Information

From 76/0, WI get reduced to 115/5

West Indies collapsed from being 76/0 to losing five wickets in no time. England had them under the cosh at 115/5. Brathwaite and Kavem Hodge were dismissed in quick succession after lunch. Chris Woakes got the latter's wicket.

Duo

109 runs added between Holder and Da Silva

Jason Holder was joined by Joshua Da Silva with WI losing two wickets on the same score. A partnership was built thereafter and the two played positive cricket to make things count. England needed to break this stand and they did so in the 3rd session. Woakes got Da Silva for 49. Holder perished some time later, finishing on 59 from 112.

Bowling

Atkinson leads the show for England

Once Holder was dismissed by Atkinson, it was a matter of time and England got the job done. For the hosts, Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers with 4/67 from 20 overs. Woakes showed his prowess with figures worth 3/69 from 18 overs. Wood managed 2/52 whereas spinner Shoaib Bashir proved to be expensive, claiming 1/55 from 10.1 overs.

WI

WI make things interesting

England were off to a promising start before Zak Crawley fell for 18 in the final ball of the 4th over. Jayden Seales dismissed Crawley with an inviting ball to drive and the latter was caught. Alzarri Joseph then got Ben Duckett off the very next ball. Wood was sent to see out the day but Seales dismissed the nightwatchman.

Information

Pope and Root are in the middle

In-form England stars Ollie Pope and Joe Root are in the middle. Pope is unbeaten on six from 11 balls. Root is not out on two from four balls. England are 38/3 after 8 overs.