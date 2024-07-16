In short Simplifying... In short The 2nd Test between England and West Indies is set to take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, a venue known for assisting batters and offering swing to seamers.

The teams have a long history, with West Indies holding a slight edge in victories but haven't won a Test series in England since 1988.

The first Test saw England triumph over West Indies by an innings and 114 runs, with Gus Atkinson's debut performance being a highlight.

England lead the three-Test series 1-0 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Will WI bounce back England in Nottingham? 2nd Test preview

By Parth Dhall 04:55 pm Jul 16, 202404:55 pm

What's the story After claiming a big innings win in the series opener, hosts England will take on the West Indies in the 2nd Test in Nottingham, starting July 18. The Englishmen beat WI by an innings and 114 runs in the 1st Test at Lord's. This marked the farewell of legend James Anderson. Notably, Mark Wood has replaced Anderson in England's squad for the 2nd Test.

Venue, pitch report, and conditions

The 2nd Test will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Notably, the pitches here offer assistance to batters as they are able to play on the up. Seamers garner swing in the first hour. The average first-innings score at this venue is 323 in Test cricket. Meanwhile, the weather conditions will be overcast with some chances of rain on Day 5.

Where to watch?

One can watch the impending match live on the Sony Sports Network and stream it on FanCode app. While the match begins at 3:30pm IST, the toss will be 30 minutes prior to the start.

Have a look at head-to-head record

England and West Indies have met on 164 occasions, with the former having won 52 matches compared to 59 for WI. Notably, 53 matches have been drawn. On England soil, WI have 31 wins and 37 defeats against the home team, as the tally also includes 22 draws. However, WI last won a Test series in England way back in 1988.

Four wins and one loss at Trent Bridge

It is worth noting that WI have lost only one of their nine Tests played at Trent Bridge. They have secured wins, while four games ended in a draw. It will be interesting to see if WI make a turnaround this time.

A look at 1st Test summary

England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs to seal the first Test at Lord's inside three days. Gus Atkinson's seven-fer on Test debut saw WI fold for 121 in the first innings. England saw five batters hammer half-centuries to post 371/10 and take a 250-run lead. Another fifer from Atkinson blew away WI (136). James Anderson signed off on a high.