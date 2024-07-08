In brief Simplifying... In brief West Indies cricket legends Vivian Richards, Frank Worrell, and Gordon Greenidge have made history with their remarkable individual scores on England soil.

Richards scored 291 and 232 in the 1976 Lord's and Nottingham Tests respectively, while Worrell made 261 in the 1950 Nottingham game, and Greenidge hammered 223 in the 1984 Manchester game.

Their exceptional performances led to significant victories and draws for the West Indies team.

Highest individual scores by WI batters on England soil (Test)

What's the story Hosts England and West Indies will lock horns in a three-Test series, starting on July 10 at Lord's. Trent Bridge and Edgbaston will host the second and third Test, respectively. Though the home team will enter the series as firm favorites, they shouldn't be complacent against the Caribbean side. Here are the WI batters with the highest individual Test scores in England.

Vivian Richards - 291 at The Oval, 1976

West Indies legend Vivian Richards put up a batting exhibition in the first innings of the 1976 Lord's Test. He arrived after opener Gordon Greenidge departed for a duck. Richards looked at his best as he smoked 38 fours. He was involved in three 150-plus stands as WI declared at 687/8. Richards scored 291 off 386 balls as WI registered a 231-run victory.

Frank Worrell - 261 in Nottingham, 1950

The track seemed tricky for batting as England were folded for 223 in the first innings of the 1950 Nottingham game. However, WI posted a mammoth 558/10 in response, thanks to Frank Worrell. The right-handed batter, who arrived at number four, played a marathon knock as the English bowlers seemed clueless against him. He made 261 runs as WI won by 10 wickets.

Vivian Richards - 232 at Nottingham, 1976

The 1976 England-WI series also saw Richards smoke a double-hundred in Nottingham. The WI talisman was in full flow in the first innings as he dominated a triple-century stand with Alvin Kallicharran, who scored 97. Meanwhile, Richards finished with 323 off 313 balls (31 fours, 4 sixes). His efforts helped the visitors finish at 494 as the game was drawn.

Gordon Greenidge - 223 in Manchester, 1984

Gordon Greenidge enjoyed remarkable success in Tests in England. He hammered a fine double-hundred in the first innings of the 1984 Manchester game. The star opener was involved in a crucial 197-run stand with fellow centurion Jeff Dujon (101). Greenidge made 223 off 425 balls with the help of 30 fours. His efforts meant WI posted 500/10 in the drawn game.