India have been unbeaten in the tourney so far (Source: X/@BCCI)

T20 WC semi-final: Unbeaten India eye redemption against England

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:06 pm Jun 25, 202412:06 pm

What's the story Group 1 table-toppers India face a highly-confident England unit in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It will be a rematch of the 2022 semi-final which saw the Brits thrash India by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, India have been unbeaten in the tourney so far. Though the defending champions have suffered two defeats, they have played aggressively. Here's the preview.

Details

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host this high-voltage affair on June 27 (8:00pm IST). Batters have had a hard time at this venue in the ongoing competition. While pacers will get movement early on, spinners can be handy in the middle overs. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+Hotstar for free.

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

India have a slender lead over England in T20I encounters (12-11). The Men in Blue have won four of their last six matches against the Brits in the format. The head-to-head record in T20 WCs read 2-2. The two teams have not met in T20Is since the semi-final of the 2022 T20 WC, which saw England (170/0) chase down 169 in 16 overs.

IND vs ENG

Can India earn redemption?

India have been a force in this tourney with players across different departments contributing well. Virat Kohli's form, however, can be concerning. Meanwhile, India's bowlers have been brilliant in particular with Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack. England will once again rely on their batting as both openers Jos Buttler and Philip Salt have been in top form. Their bowlers have blown hot and cold.

XIs

Probable XIs of India and England

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. England (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (captain & wicket-keeper), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Stats

Here are the key performers

Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali have taken nine wickets apiece in the 2024 T20 WC. Buttler (191) and Salt (183) are England's leading run-getters as both batters have been striking at 159-plus. Arshdeep Singh and Bumrah have scalped 15 and 11 wickets, respectively. The latter has a stunning economy of 4.08. Rohit Sharma slammed a 41-ball 92 in his preceding outing against Australia.

Poll