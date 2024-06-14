In brief Simplifying... In brief Oman's 48 is the lowest total against England in T20 World Cup history, with no other team scoring below 50.

The West Indies and Afghanistan also struggled against England, scoring 55 in 2021 and 80 in 2012 respectively.

In 2022, Afghanistan posted a low score of 112, with England's Sam Curran taking five wickets.

Adil Rashid took a four-fer against Oman (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

Lowest totals against England in T20 World Cups

By Parth Dhall 04:14 pm Jun 14, 2024

What's the story England thrashed Oman in their latest 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. The Englishmen successfully chased down a paltry 48 in 3.1 overs to bolster their Net Run Rate. Earlier, Oman recorded the lowest-ever total by a side against England in T20 World Cups. This was also their lowest-ever total in men's T20Is.

Oman: 48 in 2024, North Sound

As mentioned, Oman's 48 is now the lowest total by a side against England in T20 World Cup history. No other side have recorded a sub-50 total in this regard. Shoaib Khan was the only Oman batter to register a double-figure score, while Adil Rashid took a four-wicket haul. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood scalped three wickets each.

West Indies: 55 in 2021, Dubai

A star-studded West Indies side under the leadership of Kieron Pollard was humiliated by England in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter. Spinners made merry as the Caribbeans perished for a mere 55, with Rashid taking four wickets. Only Chris Gayle recorded a double-figure score for WI. England also lost four wickets but completed the run-chase in 8.2 overs.

Afghanistan: 80 in 2012, Colombo

England have claimed a solitary victory by over 100 runs in T20 World Cup history. It came against Afghanistan in the 2012 edition in Colombo. England racked up a mammoth 196/5, riding on Luke Wright's unbeaten 99(55). Later, the Afghans were bundled out for 80 as only Gulbadin Naib scored in double figures (44). Four England bowlers took two wickets.

Afghanistan: 112 in 2022, Perth

Afghanistan suffered a similar defeat to England a decade later, in Perth. They posted a paltry 112 after being invited to bat in the 2022 T20 World Cup Group 1 encounter. Sam Curran scripted history by taking a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran and Usman Ghani recorded 30+ scores for Afghanistan. England lost five wickets before completing the chase in 18.1 overs.