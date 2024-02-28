Next Article

Afghanistan still have a 55-run lead (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan vs Ireland, one-off Test: Day 1 records 14 wickets

By Parth Dhall 08:50 pm Feb 28, 2024

What's the story Afghanistan were bundled out for 155 on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. The hosts, who suffered a top-order collapse after electing to bat, were powered by Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat. Ireland pacer Mark Adair derailed the Afghans with a five-wicket haul. The visitors finished on 100/4 at stumps, with Curtis Campher smashing 49. Harry Tector returned unbeaten.

A solid knock from Zadran

Zadran helped Afghanistan evade a poor start after they lost Noor Ali and Rahmat Shah in quick succession. He added 55 runs with Hashmatullah Shahidi to steady the ship. Although Zadran lifted Afghanistan from 11/2 to 66, they lost four wickets before the 100-run mark. Zadran's departure left the Afghans reeling (90/6). He smashed 53 off 83 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours.

A look at his Test stats

Zadran, who made his Test debut in 2019, slammed his fourth half-century in the format. After 13 innings, the right-handed batter has raced to 529 runs at an average of 40.69. The tally includes a ton and four half-centuries. Zadran has a strike rate of 46.77 in the format. Over 300 of his runs have come at neutral venues.

Adair takes a fifer

As mentioned, Adair recorded a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He conceded just 39 runs in 16.5 overs, including five maidens. Adair dismissed Noor Ali Zadran and Rahmat Shah in the same over early on. His next three scalps were Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Zahir Khan. Craig Young and Curtis Campher picked up two wickets each.

Third Ireland bowler with a Test fifer

Adair has become only the third Ireland bowler with a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has joined Andy McBrine and Tim Murtagh on this list. With a fifer, Adair has also become the highest wicket-taker for Ireland in the format. He is ahead of McBrine, who owns 14 scalps. Adair has picked up 15 wickets for Ireland from five Tests.

Other notable highlights

Janat slammed a rescuing 41*(78) after Afghanistan were reduced to 89/5. He smashed 6 fours in his knock. His compatriot Naveed Zadran took 42 balls to score 12. For Ireland, Campher smashed a 64-ball 49 with the help of 7 fours and a six. Tector (32*) and Paul Stirling (2*) returned unbeaten after Ireland lost four wickets.

300th international for Afghanistan

Entering the Ireland Test, Afghanistan completed 300 matches in international cricket. They have featured in 164 ODIs, 127 T20Is, and nine Tests as of now. Their tally includes 77 wins each in ODIs and T20Is.