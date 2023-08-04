IRE vs IND: Decoding Jasprit Bumrah's recovery timeline from injury

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 04, 2023 | 12:56 pm 3 min read

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Ireland T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jasprit Bumrah will return to action as India meet hosts Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting August 18. Bumrah will lead the Men in Blue in the series, which would mark his return to professional cricket after September 2022. The pacer's comeback was much-awaited as India missed his services in several important assignments. Here we decode his recovery timeline.

Timeline of Bumrah's injuries

Bumrah sustained a back injury ahead of the Asia Cup in August-September last year. The same made him miss the continental tournament. He returned to the team for the subsequent T20I series against Australia. After missing the opener, he played the last two T20Is but looked far from his best. His back pain reportedly got extravagated during the series.

Missed the T20 World Cup

After the Australia series, India hosted South Africa in three T20Is and Bumrah was named in the initial squad. While the pacer warmed the benches in the opener, he was officially ruled out of the series ahead of the second T20I. Subsequently, he was ruled out of the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where India got knocked out in the semi-final.

Bumrah's controversial addition and exclusion from the squad

Notably, Bumrah was included in India's squad for the three-match Sri Lanka ODI series earlier this year. He wasn't named in the initial squad and was a late addition to the team. However, his name was later withdrawn as the BCCI didn't want to rush his comeback. Bumrah then missed bilateral series against New Zealand, Australia, and West Indies.

Missed IPL 2023 and WTC final

The veteran speedster also went on to miss the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He did not regain match fitness for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in June earlier this year. India lost the WTC final by 209 runs.

Bumrah makes return earlier than anticipated

As per an earlier timeline set by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical staff, Bumrah was supposed to return at the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held following the Ireland series. However, it was reported that he has been bowling at "full intensity" in the nets. Hence, he made a return to the team earlier than anticipated.

A look at his stats

Bumrah, who made his international debut in January 2016, has so far scalped 128 wickets in 30 Tests at 21.99 (5W: 8). He has been nothing but sensational in ODIs too. The pacer currently owns 121 wickets in 72 games, with his economy rate being 4.64 (5W: 2). In T20Is, he has claimed 70 wickets in 60 matches at an economy rate of 6.62.

Bumrah's tryst with injuries

This is not the first instance of Bumrah reeling from an injury. Bumrah suffered a stress fracture on his back in 2019. The injury occurred right after India toured West Indies. Notably, Bumrah had claimed 13 wickets in the two fixtures. Following the injury, Bumrah endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines, missing home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively.

