England vs Ireland, Only Test: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 29, 2023, 10:03 am 2 min read

England and Ireland have played just one Test so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England are gearing up to host neighbors Ireland in a one-off Test, starting at the iconic Lord's on June 1. The clash marks the start of England's home season and they would be raring to emerge winners. Though Ireland will take the field as underdogs, they have some quality players in their ranks. Here we present the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

England and Ireland have met just once in Tests so far, back in July 2019. That game also took place at the Lord's and it was an absolute thriller. Joe Root's men were bundled out for 85 while batting first. Though the visitors took a hefty lead by posting 207, the hosts posted 303 in their second outing and eventually won by 143 runs.

A look at England squad

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue.

Here is Ireland squad

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Here are England's key performers

Root's tally of 3,125 Test runs since 2021 is the highest for any batter. Harry Brook's average and strike rate after six Tests read 80.90 and 98.77, respectively. Since 2022, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have scalped 46 and 50 wickets, respectively, in 11 Tests apiece. In 12 Tests as captain, Ben Stokes has clobbered 651 runs besides taking 20 wickets.

Who are Ireland's key performers?

Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector have hammered 289 and 285 runs, respectively, in three Tests apiece this year. Both batters have a 47-plus average in this regard. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie's tally of 316 Test runs at 26.33 is the highest for an Ireland batter. Andy McBrine has returned with nine wickets in just three Tests this year at 58.11.

Here are the approaching milestones

Stokes requires six scalps to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket. Root needs just 52 runs to become the second England player after Alastair Cook to accomplish 11,000 Test runs. Ollie Pope (1,841) can get to 2,000 runs in the longest format. Mark Wood needs a 10-wicket haul to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket. Jonny Bairstow (46) can complete 50 Test sixes.