Lorcan Tucker becomes second Irish centurion in Tests: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 06, 2023, 04:41 pm 3 min read

Tucker is also the first Irish Test centurion away from home (Source: Twitter/@cricketireland)

Ireland batter Lorcan Tucker slammed a remarkable century in the ongoing one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The 26-year-old, playing his debut Test, helped the visitors recover from 51/5 in the second innings. Tucker propelled Ireland past 200, denying Bangladesh a victory on Day 3. In the process, Tucker became just the second Irishman to score a Test ton.

Why does this story matter?

Reaching the three-figure mark is a massive achievement for both Tucker and Ireland, who are new to Test cricket.

Before this match, Kevin O'Brien was the only Ireland man with a Test century. He achieved the feat in 2018 against Pakistan.

Besides, Tucker brought up his century when Ireland were in hot water against Bangladesh.

His knock has inspired hope in the Ireland camp.

A magnificent ton by Tucker

Tucker came to the middle after Ireland lost half of their side on 51. Only Harry Tector (56) and Peter Moor (16) cracked double-digit scores. Tucker first shared a 72-run stand with Tector and then added 111 runs with Andy McBrine (64*). Tucker completed his century in the 81st over bowled by Taijul Islam. The former smashed a 162-ball 108 (14 fours, 1 six).

First Irish Test centurion away from home

Tucker is also the first Ireland batter to have smashed a ton away from home. Notably, Kevin's century in 2018 against Pakistan came in Dublin (Malahide). Notably, it was Ireland's maiden match in Test cricket.

Who is Lorcan Tucker?

Tucker, who has also represented Ireland in Under-19 cricket, made his international debut in a T20I in 2016. Three years later, he bagged his maiden ODI call-up for the one-off match against England. The Ireland batter has 885 T20I and 517 ODI runs under his belt. He has a total of seven half-centuries in T20 cricket.

How has the match panned out?

Ireland were bowled out for 214 in the first innings before Bangladesh rode on Mushfiqur's ton to post 369/10. Shakib Al Hasan scored a valiant fifty as well alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Andy McBrine claimed six scalps for Ireland (6/118). In response, Ireland are 27/4 at stumps (Day 2). However, Tucker, Tector, and McBrine negated the deficit and took the lead past 130.

Can Ireland win the Test?

Ireland, who played their first-ever Test in July 2019, have lost all their three previous games in the format. These defeats have come against England, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Tigers have had a torrid time in home Tests lately. They last won a Test series (two or more matches) at home back in November 2018 versus West Indies.