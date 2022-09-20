Sports

Ireland announce a promising squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

Ireland announce a promising squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

Written by V Shashank Sep 20, 2022, 07:30 pm 3 min read

Ireland have an 8-12 record in T20Is this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland on Tuesday named a competent-looking squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie remain the linchpins with the bat. Meanwhile, Josh Little and Mark Adair hold eminent roles on the bowling front. Bowling all-rounder Simi Singh has made the cut. Meanwhile, Andy McBrine misses out, despite scoring fifties against South Africa and Afghanistan last month. Here's more.

Information Ireland's squad for 2022 T20 WC

Ireland's squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Batters Ireland have a bankable batting line-up

Stirling is a must-see player, despite mediocre returns in 2022. Balbirnie, who has struck three fifties and compiled over 450 runs this year, needs to deliver the goods. Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell have had promising numbers so far. Middle-order batter Harry Tector, who is going through a purple patch in his career, could be Ireland's trump card in the tourney.

Bowlers Little's red-hot form could benefit the Irishmen

Left-arm quick Little tops the bowling charts for Ireland this year, with 28 scalps at 19.60. His incoming deliveries need to be dealt with care. Adair and Curtis Campher can be a nuisance as well. Left-arm spinner Dockrell leads the spin attack, and being a serial wicket-taker in the format, he should be played with caution along with Simi.

Group stage Ireland need to pass through the Group stage

Ireland have a challenging task at hand. They will have to clear the Group stage, to make their way into the Super 12. They are seated in Group B and will face Zimbabwe, Scotland, and West Indies. The top two sides from Groups A and B advance further. Meanwhile, the Balbirnie-captained side will play their opener against Zimbabwe on October 17.

2022 How have Ireland fared in 2022?

Ireland have willed themselves to an 8-12 win-loss record in T20Is played this year. They concluded as the runner-up in 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier A, losing to UAE by seven wickets. Nonetheless, they bagged an entry into the 2022 T20 WC along with UAE. Ireland then lost to India, New Zealand, and South Africa before trouncing Afghanistan (3-2).

T20 WC Ireland's performance in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Ireland have a 4-11 win-loss record in the T20 WC, besides three no-results. The Irishmen bested Bangladesh by six wickets in their maiden game in the tournament, dating back to 2009. Their next two wins came in the 2014 T20 WC over Zimbabwe and UAE by three wickets and 21 runs respectively. Ireland defeated the Netherlands by seven wickets in the 2021 edition.