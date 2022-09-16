Sports

Rajasthan Royals announce RR Women's Cup 2022: Key details

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 16, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

RR have announced the launch of a women's T20 competition (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals have announced the launch of a women's T20 competition in partnership with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). The Rajasthan Royals Women's Cup 2022 will be held from September 16-19 in Jodhpur. The trials are scheduled for September 16, followed by six league matches along with the final from September 17-19. Here are the key details.

Context Why does this story matter?

RR have taken a big initiative in trying to promote women's cricket. Several young talents wanting to make a mark in the game will be buzzing to showcase their potential.

Women's cricket in India has improved drastically over the years and a platform for young players from Rajasthan to come out and express themselves will help things grow.

Do you know? Six teams will be a part of the inaugural edition

Six teams will be a part of the inaugural edition of the RR Women's Cup, representing the six major cities of Rajasthan. The teams are Jaipur Warriors, Jodhpur Gladiators, Udaipur Thunderbolts, Ajmer Blazers, Kota Mavericks, and Bikaner Strikers.

Trials The trials will be open to all age groups

As per CricTracker, each team will have a pool of 25 players on offer, with 15 of them being shortlisted from the trials to be held at the Spartans Cricket Academy Ground, Uchiyarda. The trials will be overseen by Royals' Head of High Performance Operations Romi Bhinder. Notably, the trials will be open to all age groups.

IPL RR's journey in IPL 2022

RR won the tourney in the inaugural IPL season. RR failed to reach the playoffs across the next four seasons. In 2013, RR made it to the playoffs and followed suit in 2015. In 2014, they finished fifth, missing out on basis of NRR. RR were banned for two years next. After three group stage exits, they reached the final in IPL 2022.