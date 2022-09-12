Sports

ICC POTM (August): Sikandar Raza, Tahlia McGrath win awards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza as the Player of the Month for August 2022. Raza claims the accolade after scoring three centuries in ODI cricket last month. He beat New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and England's Ben Stokes to win the award. Among women, Tahlia McGrath has been rewarded for her match-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Award First Zimbabwe player to receive ICC POTM award

Raza has become the first Zimbabwe player to receive the ICC POTM award. "I'm incredibly honored to have won the Player of the Month award from the ICC," he said in a statement. "I would like to thank everybody who has been with me over the past three to four months - that goes out to the technical staff and to the players."

India Raza starred in the third ODI against India

Raza nearly powered Zimbabwe to what could have been an incredible victory against India in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club. Although the 36-year-old registered a magnificent century (115), the hosts fell short to chase the 290-run target. Raza has been in sublime form in 2022, having already registered five 50+ scores in ODI cricket.

Bangladesh Raza was on song against Bangladesh

One of Zimbabwe's greatest players, Raza, grabbed eyeballs during the Bangladesh ODI series earlier this month. He helped the hosts claim a 2-1 series win by scoring back-to-back centuries (135*, 117*, and 0). In the series opener, Zimbabwe registered the highest successful run-chase against Bangladesh in ODIs, riding on Raza's century. It was Zimbabwe's first ODI win against Bangladesh in May 2013.

Information Raza has over 600 ODI runs in 2022

Raza is one of eight players to have scored over 600 runs (645) in ODI cricket this year. He averages a phenomenal 49.61 in 15 ODIs this year and has struck at 87.16. Raza has already slammed three centuries and two half-centuries.

Feats Raza attained these feats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Raza's unbeaten 135 against Bangladesh in the first ODI is the highest individual score during a successful ODI run-chase while batting at number five and lower. It is also the second-highest score for Zimbabwe in a successful ODI run-chase. Notably, Raza only occupies the top spot on this tally. He slammed 141 against Afghanistan in 2014.

McGrath Tahlia McGrath claimed most wickets in CWG 2022

On the other hand, Tahlia McGrath eclipsed team-mate Beth Mooney and India's Jemimah Rodrigues to claim the ICC Player of the Month award for August. She helped Australia secure the gold medal at the CWG in Birmingham. McGrath, a right-arm medium pacer, finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with Megan Schutt. McGrath snapped up eight wickets from five matches at just 12.12.

Information Tahlia's exploits with the bat

Tahlia was also handy with the bat throughout the tournament. She slammed an unbeaten 78 off 51 deliveries against Pakistan in a group fixture. She struck a pivotal 34 and returned to pick two wickets in Australia's semi-final win against New Zealand.