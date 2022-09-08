Sports

Australia hammer NZ in 2nd ODI, win series: Key stats

Australia trounced New Zealand by 113 runs in the second ODI on Thursday. The hosts were reduced to 54/5 before Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell steadied their ship. Smith went on to smash his 27th ODI fifty. Meanwhile, Trent Boult (4/38) had the best returns among Kiwi bowlers. The visitors faced a similar collapse thereby losing the plot (82/10). Here's more.

2nd ODI How did the second ODI pan out?

Australia were dealt with early blows as they were reduced to 26/4 in 8.3 overs (26/4). Smith added a 28-run stand with Alex Carey before the latter departed. Later, quick onslaughts from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood upped the ante. Boult was a class act and feasted the Aussies alongside Matt Henry (3/33). NZ were left to struggle at 38/5, eventually losing the chase.

Finch Finch's poor run biting him hard in 2022

Finch (0) was back to the pavilion in the second over. It was his 16th duck in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Finch now holds the record for most ducks by an Aussie batter in a calendar year in ODIs (5). Ian Healy (1994) Ricky Ponting (1996), Andrew Symonds (2004), Adam Gilchrist (2005), Brett Lee (2009, and Shane Watson (2009) previously owned this record (4).

Do you know? Finch averages a poor 13.00 in ODIs (2022)

Finch has had a forgettable show in ODIs this year. The right-hander has amassed 169 runs at 13.00. What's striking is Finch owns three ducks in his last seven ODIs. His scores read 0, 0, 15, 1, 5, 5, and now 0.

Knock Smith showcases his clutch gene

Smith looked cautious throughout besides hitting a boundary once in a while. He struck a four toward fine leg, bringing his 27th fifty in the one-dayers and a third against NZ. Smith was out in the 37th over but not before he managed a gritty 61 off 94 deliveries, hitting five fours and a six. He now owns 4,617 ODI runs at 43.55.

Partnership Starc-Hazlewood keep the Kiwis at bay

Starc and Hazlewood fetched an applause-worthy 47* run-stand for the 10th wicket. From being 148/8, the duo willed the hosts past 190 (195/9). As per ESPNcricinfo, it is now the second-highest partnership by Australia for the 10th wicket against NZ. They rank behind Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis, who added 54 runs in 2017. The pair took the Aussies from 226/9 to 280/10 in Auckland.

Boult Boult has thrived in the Trans-Tasman duels

Boult claimed his second successive four-fer (4/38), having pocketed figures worth 4/40 in the first ODI. It was his 10th four-wicket haul in the format and third against Australia. The left-armer now owns 185 scalps, including 37 against Australia at 17.18. As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult, who uprooted Maxwell on a short ball, has now dismissed the latter five times in 30 deliveries in ODIs.

Cairns Australia stay unbeaten in Cairns

Australia are yet to taste a defeat at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. They enjoy a perfect 4-0 win-loss record in ODIs. They beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their maiden outing, dating back to August 2, 2003. The Aussies clinched a nine-wicket win a day later. They bested the Kiwis by two wickets in the first ODI against the Kiwis on September 6.

Do you know? New Zealand ink this unwanted record

New Zealand had a nightmarish show in the must-win duel. As per ESPNcricinfo, they registered their second-lowest score against the Kangaroos in 50-overs cricket. Meanwhile, NZ's lowest score versus Australia reads 74/10 (February 20, 1982, Wellington). Overall, it's their sixth-lowest score in ODI cricket.

Bowlers An all-round show from Aussie bowlers

Seamer Sean Abbott claimed two wickets in five overs. He bowled four successive maidens before conceding a run in the 17th over. Ace leg-spinner Adam Zampa cleaned the Kiwi tail and wound up with his maiden ODI five-fer (5/35), tallying 115 scalps at 30.06. Starc (2/12) has now equaled Craig McDermott as Australia's fifth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs. Marcus Stoinis claimed a wicket as well.