Virat Kohli gets past 3,500 runs in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 08, 2022, 08:19 pm 1 min read

Kohli has surpassed 3,500 runs (Photo credit: Twitter/@imVKohli)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has gotten past 3,500 runs in T20Is. Kohli has attained this milestone in the Super Four match versus Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli has become the second player to achieve this landmark after skipper Rohit Sharma. Kohli opened the innings tonight versus Afghanistan alongside KL Rahul. The two have added a 100-plus stand in Dubai.

Do you know? Rohit was the first batter to smash 3,500 runs

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Rohit had earlier become the first player to surpass 3,500 runs. The senior batter achieved the mark in a group match versus Hong Kong. Rohit is the highest scorer in the format. He owns 3,620 runs at 32.32.

Information 33rd fifty for Kohli; 100th six

Kohli has raced to 33 fifties in T20Is. He has also become the second-highest scorer, surpassing the tally of Martin Guptill, who has scored 3,497 runs. Kohli, who has slammed two sixes so far, has also gotten to 100 maximums, matching David Warner's tally (100).