The ICC has announced the expansion of cricket events for women post the 2023 cycle. Notably, more teams will participate in both the 50-over and T20 World Cups from 2026 onwards. The ICC has stated that the decision was taken as part of a "long-term commitment to growing the game globally and in a sustainable fashion." Here's more.

According to a media release by ICC, the revised formats will give more teams the chance to compete on global stage. "The revised formats will give more teams the chance to compete on the global stage and importantly provides Members with a window to grow the game domestically and to challenge internationally as the changes take place," stated the ICC in a media release.

As per the revised structure for global events in women's cricket, there'll be two fifty over World Cups and three 20-World T20s from 2025 to 2031. Meanwhile, the ICC has also introduced a T20 Champions Cup which will be held twice in this cycle.

The 2025 World Cup will involve eight teams in 31 matches while the event will be expanded to 10 teams and 48 matches in 2029. The World T20s, in 2026, 2028 and 2030 will all include 12 teams, with each tournament having 33 matches. The T20 Champions Cup, in 2027 and 2031, will involve six teams with a total of 16 matches.

