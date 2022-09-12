Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Key takeaways from Pakistan's campaign

Written by V Shashank Sep 12, 2022, 03:07 pm 2 min read

Naseem Shah had a brilliant run as a whole in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan would be gutted by the Asia Cup final defeat against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The Men in Green's insipid approach resulted in them folding on 147 to suffer a 23-run defeat. Despite being a competent and promising side, Pakistan failed to deliver on the big stage. Nonetheless, there were a few positives in their run. Here are the takeaways from Pakistan's campaign.

Rizwan A tournament to remember for Rizwan

A high-octane finale called for a Mohammad Rizwan masterclass. The opener clocked his 16th T20I fifty but it lacked the firepower to steer Pakistan home. He scored a sluggish 49-ball 55. Had Rizwan opted for an aggressive approach, the history we know could have been different. Nonetheless, he was a huge plus for Pakistan, compiling 281 runs at 56.20 (50s: 3).

Duo A deplorable run for Babar, Fakhar

Both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman had a horrific show throughout the Asia Cup. Fakhar, who managed a 41-ball 53 against Hong Kong, followed with 15, 5, 13, and 0. Babar, despite being a far prolific batter in T20Is, couldn't muster a single score above 30. He amassed 68 runs at 11.33, with scores of 10, 9, 14, 0, 30, and 5.

Naseem Naseem aces his new-ball duties

19-year-old Naseem Shah was on fire right from his T20I debut against India. He pocketed 2/27, including a prized wicket of KL Rahul. Against Hong Kong, he claimed each of his two wickets in the powerplay. He rampaged in the finale early, with an in-swinger to uproot Kusal Mendis. Overall, the right-armer bagged seven scalps at 19.71, besides bowling 34 dot-balls in the powerplay.

Spinners Shadab, Nawaz prove to be a handful

T20 ace Shadab Khan used his expertise to the hilt. His leg-breaks and googlies were a nuisance, helping him garner eight scalps at 14.12. He found able support in left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who too claimed eight wickets but averaged 13.75. Not to forget, Nawaz found success against India (42) while Shadab chipped in a match-winning 36 vs Afghanistan, guiding Pakistan to the finals.

Asif Asif's finishing abilities need a mention

Middle-order batter Asif Ali deserves praise for changing the dynamics in the must-win Super Four affairs against India and Afghanistan. His cameos (8-ball 16) piloted Pakistan to nail-biting wins in each of these encounters. Notably, Asif had played a similar in the 2021 T20 World Cup, with knocks of 27*(12) and 25*(7) against New Zealand and Afghanistan, respectively.