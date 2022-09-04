Sports

Asia Cup (Super Four), Pakistan beat India: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 04, 2022, 11:26 pm 3 min read

Pakistan beat India by five wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Pakistan beat India in the Super Four encounter at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan's scintillating knock (71) helped the Pakistanis chase 182 in what turned out to be a final-over thriller. He received due support from Mohammad Nawaz, who slammed 42 (20). Pakistan finally snap their losing streak against India in the Asia Cup. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were off to a flier after Pakistan put them in to bat. The duo brought up India's fifty in just 4.2 overs. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav kept the scoreboard ticking. Kohli slammed a half-century, guiding India to 181/7. Mohammad Rizwan played a match-winning knock for Pakistan. The match ended in the final two balls (182/5).

Rohit Rohit was on a roll

Rohit finally broke the shackles against Pakistan. He slammed his second-highest score against them in T20I cricket. Rohit scored 28 off 16 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes). Before this match, Rohit averaged 13.66 against Pakistan in the format. His scores against Pakistan in this format read as 28, 12, 0, 10, 0, 24, 4*, 2, and 30*.

Kohli Most 50+ scores in T20I cricket

Kohli showcased his masterclass in the match. Coming in at 54/1, the Run Machine smacked a 44-ball 60, hitting four fours and a six. It was his 32nd fifty in T20Is. He looked set for a top-class finish before Asif Ali ran him out with two balls to spare. Kohli now holds the record for most fifty-plus scores in T20I history (32).

Vs PAK Kohli completes 400 T20I runs against Pakistan

Kohli is India's leading run-scorer against Pakistan in T20Is. He has become the fourth batter to score over 400 T20I runs against them. He has racked up 406 runs from nine T20Is at an incredible average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 119.06. The tally includes four half-centuries. His best score of 78* against Pakistan came during the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup.

Rizwan Rizwan slammed his 15th T20I half-century

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan continues his sublime form at the Asia Cup. He led the run-chase with a top-notch knock. Rizwan scored his 15th half-century in T20I cricket. It was his second consecutive fifty in the ongoing Asia Cup. He scored an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong earlier this week. Rizwan has the most 50+ scores for Pakistan in T20Is this year.

Information Chahal completes 80 T20I wickets

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was expensive tonight, leaking 43 runs in four overs. He still took the pivotal wicket of Fakhar Zaman. Chahal became the first-ever Indian to take 80 wickets in the shortest format. Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker (T20Is).