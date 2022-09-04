Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United beat Arsenal: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 04, 2022, 10:56 pm 3 min read

Debutant Antony scored for Man United (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United ended the run of Arsenal's five successive wins in the Premier League 2022-23 season. New arrival Antony scored the opener for United before Bukayo Saka leveled the proceedings. However, two quick goals from Marcus Rashford handed United the impetus. United have now won four games in a row after losing their opening two. Here are the key stats.

Do you know? Man United debutant Antony scripts these records

As per Opta, Manchester United winger Antony became the 100th Brazilian to appear in the Premier League, besides also becoming the youngest player from the nation to score on his debut in the competition (22y 192d).

Numbers Key numbers for Fernandes, Rashford, and Eriksen

Bruno Fernandes made his maiden assist for Man United this season. He now has 26 Premier League assists. Rashford has three goals for United this season. The Englishman has now raced to 62 Premier League goals. Overall, Rashford has scored 96 goals for Man United. Christian Eriksen registered his maiden assist for Man United. The former Spurs man has 67 PL assists.

Information Match stats and points table

Arsenal had more attempts (16) compared to United's 10 but the hosts clocked six shots on target. Arsenal also dominated possession (61%) and managed 461 passes. They had a pass accuracy of 83%. Arsenal are still atop with 15 points. United are fifth (12 points).

MUNARS How did the match pan out?

United started the game strongly and dominated the scenes. However, Arsenal went ahead through Gabriel Martinelli, who was fed by Saka. However, the goal was overruled by VAR following a foul on the build-up on Eriksen. Antony then put United ahead after Rashford fed him with a through ball. Saka equalized after half-time as Arsenal controlled the scenes but Rashford managed two.

Records Key records scripted in this match

As per Opta, Arsenal have failed to win any of their last seven Premier League matches against Man United when starting the day top of the table (D2 L5). United are only the third side in PL history to win four in a row after losing their opening two PL matches in a season, after Tottenham in 2011-12 and Arsenal in 2018-19.

Information Fernandes steers clear of KDB and Salah

Fernandes has assisted 23 goals in open play in the Premier League. As per Opta, this is the most of any player in the competition since his debut on February 1 2020. He steered clear of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah (22 each).

Do you know? Unique records scripted in the match

As per Squawka, Manchester United have won back-to-back home games against Arsenal for the first time since 2013. Rashford has scored twice in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2020 against Sheffield United.