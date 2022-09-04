Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli slams 32nd T20I fifty

Kohli clocked his 32nd fifty in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's Virat Kohli showcased his clutch gene in the Super Four match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. Coming in at 54/1, the Run Machine smacked a 44-ball 60, hitting four fours and a six. It was his 32nd fifty in T20Is. He looked set for a top-class finish before Asif Ali ran him out with two balls to spare. We decode his stats.

Information Most fifty-plus scores in T20I history

Kohli now owns the record for most fifty-plus scores in the history of T20I cricket (32). He has steered clear of Rohit Sharma, who has four hundreds and 27 fifties. Notably, Kohli had equaled Rohit's tally with a crisp fifty versus Hong Kong.

Vs PAK India's leading run-scorer against Pakistan

Kohli is India's leading run-scorer against Pakistan in T20I cricket. He has racked up 406 runs from nine T20Is at an incredible average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 119.06. The tally includes four half-centuries. Kohli has returned unbeaten on three occasions. His best score of 78* against Pakistan came during the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup.

Career Decoding Kohli's T20I career

Kohli, since debuting against Zimbabwe in 2010, has amassed 3,462 runs across 102 T20Is. He has notched 32 fifties (HS: 94*). He averages a distinguishable 50.91 and has bossed the format while striking at 137.10. At home, the talented batter has mustered 1,420 runs at 56.80. Meanwhile, he has clobbered 1,205 and 837 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 43.03 and 55.80, respectively.

Match How did the Indian innings pan out?

Put to bat, India hammered their way to 54 runs before Shadab Khan got the better of Rohit in PP overs. Kohli then fetched a 29-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav, and later, a quick 35-run stand with Rishabh Pant. He upped the ante, converting singles to doubles, laying the foundation for a 181-run total. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Shadab (2/31) had the best figures.