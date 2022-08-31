Sports

Asia Cup 2022, India overcome spirited Hong Kong: Key stats

Asia Cup 2022, India overcome spirited Hong Kong: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 31, 2022, 10:57 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar scored a match-winning 68* (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav batted well to help India post a total of 192/2 versus Hong Kong in a crucial Group A encounter at the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The score was enough as India thwarted a spirited Hong Kong side. Hong Kong managed 152/5 in 20 overs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja was exceptional with the ball (1/15). Here are the stats.

IND vs HK How did the match pan out?

India collected 44 runs in the powerplay, losing Rohit Sharma for 21. KL Rahul looked scratchy and perished for a labored 39-ball 36 in the 13th over. India changed gears thereafter with Kohli and SKY scoring heavily. The latter, in particular, was impressive. In response, HK managed 51/2 in their PP overs. India took charge thereafter and got the job done.

Do you know? 3,500 runs for Rohit in T20Is

Rohit got a quickfire 13-ball 21 versus Hong Kong. He smashed two fours and a six before being dismissed by Ayush Shukla. Rohit now has scores of 12 and 21 in the ongoing Asia Cup. Overall, he has raced to 3,520 runs at 32.00.

Kohli Kohli dazzles with his 31st T20I fifty

33-year-old Kohli dazzled for India with a 44-ball 59. He struck one four and three sixes. The knock has helped Kohli get his T20I average back above the mark of 50 (50.77). He now has 31 T20I fifties and has equaled Rohit's tally of most fifty-plus scores (31). Overall, Kohli has amassed 3,402 runs in T20Is. He has raced to 97 sixes.

SKY SKY exceeds his limit with a sensational 68*

Suryakumar came in and helped India transform their game. He looked positive from the beginning and maintained his composure throughout. The middle-order batter struck a 22-ball fifty. He managed 68* from 26 balls, slamming six fours and six sixes. He has 758 runs at 39.89. This was his sixth T20I fifty. After SKY came to bat, India's run-rate jumped from 7.23 to 14.00.

Information Key numbers for the HK batters

Babar Hayat scored a 35-ball 41, hitting three fours and two sixes. He has raced to 799 runs at 29.59. Skipper Nizakat Khan scored 10 and has 988 runs at 19.76. Kinchit Shah (30) has also surpassed the 650-run mark in T20Is.

Information India qualify for the Super Four

India have qualified for the Super Four with another impressive win. After beating Pakistan in the opener, India enjoyed themselves once again. They have joined an in-form Afghanistan, who progressed as toppers from Group B on Tuesday.

Bowling Key numbers for the Indian bowlers

Jadeja claimed figures worth 1/15 from his four over. The left-arm spinner has raced to 51 wickets at 28.49. He has equaled the tally of Graeme Swann. Avesh Khan had a forgetable performance, taking 1/53 from four overs. He has an economy rate of over 9 in T20Is. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/15) has 78 T20I scalps, matching the tallies of Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo.