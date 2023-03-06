Sports

BAN vs ENG: Jofra Archer stands out with a three-fer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Parth Dhall

Jofra Archer was the pick of the England bowlers with 3/35.

England speedster Jofra Archer announced his return to the playing XI with figures of 3/35 in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. Archer replaced Saquib Mahmood who played in the second match of the ongoing series. He was the pick of the English bowlers as he varied his pace and outfoxed the hosts, restricting them to only 246 runs. However, England lost 50 runs.

42 scalps for Archer

Archer has scalped 42 ODI wickets in 21 matches for England. He finished with five wickets against Bangladesh in the series. Notably, he has scalped 10 wickets each against Australia and SA, more than any other opposition. His best figures of 6/42 were against the Proteas right after his return to cricket this year. He was instrumental in England's 2019 World Cup triumph.

How the Bangladesh innings panned out

Archer outfoxed the Bangladeshi batters in the slog overs. He deceived Taijul Islam with a slower one before using it again to deceive Shakib Al Hasan an over later. Jason Roy took a great running catch to dismiss Shakib. Tailender Mustafizur Rahman was also outfoxed by a delivery that skidded and crashed onto his pads, and he was given LBW, ending the Bangladesh innings.

A look at the match's summary

Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs in the third ODI. Despite it being a dead rubber, the hosts have shown how difficult they are to face in these conditions. The win notwithstanding, they went on to lose the series 2-1 against the Three Lions. Bangladesh defended 246, with Shakib Al Hasan leading the pack (4/35) and all others also chipping in.