BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Shakib elects to bat

Dec 22, 2022

India won the opener by 188 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Bangladesh are up against India in the second and final Test of the series. Having lost the opener by 188 runs, Bangladesh are standing in a do-or-die contest and they must unleash their A-game. India would be high on confidence after putting up a comprehensive show in the preceding outing. Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host this affair. Teams batting first have won 12 of 23 Tests played here. The track is known to be pretty fruitful for both batters and bowlers, with the average first-innings score being 341. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (9:00 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, LittonDas, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.

Historic return for Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has returned to Test cricket after 12 long years. The left-arm pacer played his only previous Test in December 2010. This is the lengthiest gap between two Test appearances for an Indian player. He replaces Kuldeep Yadav, who took eight wickets in the first Test. For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque and Taskin Ahmed replace Ebadot Hossain and Yasir Ali.

Here is the head-to-head record

Bangladesh are yet to win a Test match against India. The two teams have locked horns in 12 Tests, with India winning 10 of them. Two of them ended in a draw (both in Bangladesh). Notably, India have won their last four Tests against Bangladesh. Their preceding assignment in the format saw India thrash the Tigers 2-0 at home in 2019.

A look at the key performers

Shubman Gill, who slammed a ton in the opener, averages 60.69 across formats in 2022. Rishabh Pant has slammed 578 Test runs this year at 64.22. His strike rate is over 90 (91.6). Shakib Al Hasan boasts 151 wickets and 2,812 runs in home Tests. Mushfiqur Rahim averages 47.4 against India in seven Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin owns 356 wickets in 59 Tests in Asia.