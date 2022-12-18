Sports

All-round India trounce Bangladesh in first Test: Key stats

All-round India trounce Bangladesh in first Test: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 18, 2022, 10:01 am 2 min read

India beat Bangladesh in the first Test (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram on Day 5. Resuming the day on 272/6, Bangladesh folded for 324 to surrender the contest by 188 runs. Shakib Al Hasan fell for a well made 108-ball 84. For India, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared seven wickets between them. India had earlier set a target of 513 runs for the hosts.

How did the match pan out?

India managed 404/10 in the first innings, riding on Cheteshwar Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four scalps (4/112). In response, Kuldeep's fifer saw Bangladesh get bowled out for 150. India chose to bat again and declared at 258/2. Shubman Gill and Pujara slammed tons. Bangladesh fell short in the chase, despite a strong start from their openers.

19th Test hundred for Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his 19th Test hundred on Day 3 of the Test. The right-hander managed 102* off 130 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and striking at 78.46. It's his fastest century in Test cricket. The right-hander slammed his 19th century and has raced to 6,984 runs at 44.76 (100s: 19, 50s: 34).

Pujara's first Test ton since 2019

Prior to this knock, Pujara last scored a Test hundred against Australia at SCG (193). Pujara went 51 innings without scoring a hundred, ending the wait in a counter-attacking fashion in Chattogram. He has amassed 1,558 runs across 52 innings since his 18th Test century. He has averaged 31.16 in this interval, clocking 14 fifties and a ton. Pujara recorded five ducks as well.