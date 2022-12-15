Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes most capped player in WT20Is: Key stats

Dec 15, 2022

India lost the 3rd T20I by 21 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become the most capped player in the history of Women's T20Is. The star batter attained the feat in the third T20I against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Harmanpreet played her 140th WT20I, leaving behind New Zealand's Suzie Bates. The Women in Blue lost the third T20I by 21 runs. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Harmanpreet is now the most experienced player in WT20Is.

Overall (men or women), she is just behind Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has featured in 148 T20Is.

Harmanpreet has been the linchpin of India's batting across formats.

She recently claimed her 50th win as captain in the shortest format.

India registered one of their greatest wins in that match (through Super Over).

Harmanpreet leaves behind veterans

Harmanpreet, who played her 140th WT20I as captain, went past New Zealand's Suzie Bates. The latter has featured in 139 WT20Is so far. Danni Wyatt (136), Alyssa Healy (135), and Ellyse Perry (129) follow Bates on the tally.

50 WT20I wins as captain

Earlier this month, Harmanpreet recorded her 50th win as captain in WT20Is. She now has the second-most WT20I wins while leading in WT20Is after Australia's Meg Lanning and former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards. The duo shares the record (68). Harmanpreet has featured in 85 matches as captain in WT20Is, only behind Edwards (93) and Lanning (92) in this regard.

Fourth-most WT20I runs as captain

Harmanpreet is the fourth-highest run-getter in WT20Is as captain. She has smashed 1,843 runs in 85 matches, averaging a healthy 30.21. She has a hundred to her name (103 vs NZ) besides six fifties. Only Edwards (2,529), Lanning (2,425), and Bates (2,006) have scored more runs than the former while leading in the shortest format.

How did the 3rd T20I pan out?

Australia Women downed the Indian women's cricket team in the 3rd T20I at the Brabourne Stadium. Batting first, the Aussie women posted a challenging score of 172/8 in 20 overs. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry stood tall, scoring a fantabulous 47-ball 75. In response, India (151/7) were going along well but lost momentum at a crucial juncture. Australia lead the five-match series 2-1.