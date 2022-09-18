Sports

India vs Australia, T20I series: Decoding the player battles

Written by V Shashank Sep 18, 2022

Virat Kohli scored over 270 runs in Asia Cup 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After a disappointing campaign at the Asia Cup, India will host a sturdy-looking Australia for a three-match T20I series, starting September 20. Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad will play host to the 20-over duels. The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel bolsters India's pace attack. Meanwhile, T20 sensation Tim David could make his debut for Australia in the format. We decode the player battles.

1 Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Virat Kohli was all class in Asia Cup, bashing a record-breaking T20I ton to conclude the proceedings. He will look to extend his form against the Aussies, against whom he owns 718 runs at 59.83. However, leg-spinner Adam Zampa might truncate his stay in the middle. Zampa has got him out twice, plus, he knows the former's style of play in-and-out from RCB days.

2 Aaron Finch vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has proved time and again that he's the best in the business bowling early on in the game. He will be up against Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who is visibly going through a shoddy run in internationals. Plus, Finch's numbers against Bhuvneshwar are worrisome, given he averages a meek 16.50 with two dismissals. Who comes on top? Only time will tell.

3 Glenn Maxwell vs Jasprit Bumrah

A match-up between an out-and-out T20 batter in Glenn Maxwell and a death-overs specialist like Bumrah will be a treat to the eyes. Maxwell has had phenomenal returns in the death-overs in T20s played this year, averaging and striking at 56.00 and 233.33 respectively. However, he has been quiet against Bumrah in T20Is, having been dismissed twice and averaging a poor 15.50.

4 KL Rahul vs Josh Hazlewood

Despite the competence and flair, KL Rahul's form isn't a happening sight for India given there's less than a month left for T20 WC. To make matters worse, Australia have the luxury of Josh Hazlewood, who has had spell-binding performances in T20Is this year. The right-armer has clipped 14 scalps at 8.71, and Rahul could very well be his maiden Indian wicket in T20Is.