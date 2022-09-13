Sports

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar make a comeback in Test cricket?

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar make a comeback in Test cricket?

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 13, 2022, 08:27 pm 3 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 63 wickets in Test cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead India's pace attack in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia. The right-arm seamer has taken 31 T20I wickets in 2022. Bhuvneshwar, who is at his best, has often expressed his desire to make a comeback in the Test cricket. However, the transition will not be easy in the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Siraj.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhuvneshwar, who made his Test debut in 2013, has taken 63 wickets from 21 matches at an average of 26.09 so far.

He was once India's go-to bowler in the format, having starred in several memorable overseas victories.

However, successive injuries plagued his Test career.

He has also been a victim of selection debacles, with several youngsters climbing the ladder.

Tests Bhuvi played his last Test in South Africa

Bhuvneshwar made his Test debut in 2013 against Australia in Chennai. He played his last Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. The 32-year-old took four wickets and scored 30 and 33 with the bat in that match. He was adjudged the Player of the Match. However, a spate of injuries kept him out of contention in the format.

Information Fitness issues restricted Bhuvi's growth in Test cricket

Although Bhuvneshwar returned to play white-ball cricket in 2019, fitness issues restricted his growth in Test cricket. He underwent a sports hernia operation in January 2020 before making a comeback a year later in the T20I series against England.

Do you know? Bhuvi was at his best in 2017 and 2018

Bhuvneshwar hit his purple patch in Test cricket before his injury spree emanated. He took a total of 21 wickets from five Tests in 2017 and 2018. The right-arm seamer averaged 20.30 in 2018 and 21.00 in 2017.

Victories Bhuvneshwar has starred in several overseas victories

Bhuvneshwar played a crucial role in India's historic Test win at Lord's in 2014. He registered his career-best innings figures (Tests) in that match (6/82). Bhuvi also slammed a match-winning 52 in the second innings. The Indian pacer was also involved in India's 63-run victory in Johannesburg (30, 3/44, 33, and 1/39). Notably, it was his last Test appearance.

Strength Bhuvneshwar can swing the ball both ways

India have one of the best pace attacks in Tests, comprising Bumrah, Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Siraj. However, none of them can swing the ball both ways like Bhuvneshwar, who possesses incredible control. He recently recorded the third-best T20I figures for India (5/4) against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup. Bhuvi swung the ball prodigiously throughout the tournament.

Tests Should India consider Bhuvi in Tests?

Bhuvi burst on to Test cricket under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The former also played under Virat Kohli and now can easily extend his Test career under Rohit Sharma. He is not just swinging the ball, his pace has increased too. If Bhuvi makes a Test comeback, he could become the first-ever Indian bowler with 100 wickets in each of the three formats.