Asia Cup: India thrash Afghanistan; Virat Kohli slams historic century

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 08, 2022, 10:40 pm 3 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered third-best T20I figures for India (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India thrashed Afghanistan in their final encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Although the Men in Blue had been eliminated, the consolation win comes as a booster ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. India successfully defended 212, restricting the Afghans to 111/8. Virat Kohli slammed his maiden T20I ton, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his best T20I figures.

Match How did the match pan out?

India were off to a flier, with KL Rahul and Kohli sharing a century stand. While Rahul departed on a well-made 62, the former Indian skipper completed a historic century. It was his maiden T20I century and first in international cricket since November 2019. India finished on 212/2 (20). In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, Afghanistan succumbed to Indian pacers.

Information India's second-biggest T20I win (by runs)

India have registered their second-biggest win in T20I cricket (by runs). Afghanistan managed 111/8, giving India a 101-run victory. India's biggest T20I win came against Ireland in 2018. They won that match in Malahide by 143 runs.

Kohli Kohli's maiden century in T20I cricket

Kohli was in beast mode versus the Afghans, slamming his maiden century in T20I cricket. The former Indian skipper registered his first international ton since November 2019 (his last century came against Bangladesh in the Kolkata Test). He smashed a 61-ball 122* for India, hammering 12 fours and six sixes. He added a valiant 119-run stand alongside KL Rahul for the opening wicket.

Feats Kohli attains these feats

Kohli is now the 6th Indian to smash a century in T20I cricket. Suresh Raina (1), Rohit (4), KL Rahul (2), Deepak Hooda (1), and Suryakumar Yadav (1) are the other Indians to reach the three-figure mark. Kohli's 122* is the highest individual score by an Indian. He has bettered the 118 by Rohit versus Sri Lanka in Indore, 2017.

Numbers Other notable numbers of Kohli

Kohli now has the joint second-most international tons. He has equaled the mark of Ricky Ponting (71). Sachin Tendulkar (782 innings) leads the show with 100 tons. Kohli, who slammed six sixes in the match, has also gotten past 100 maximums in the format. Kohli is now the second-highest T20I scorer (3,584), surpassing the tally of Martin Guptill, who has 3,497 runs.

Rahul Rahul slams his 17th T20I half-century

After a string of low scores, KL Rahul finally found form in the ongoing Asia Cup. Rahul, who led India in place of Rohit, slammed his 17th half-century in T20I cricket. It was a first T20I half-century for Rahul, who returned from a long-standing injury. Rahul hammered 62 off 41 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes). He now has 1,963 runs in 61 T20 Internationals.

Bhuvneshwar Third-best T20I figures for India

Bhuvneshwar ran through the Afghanistan batting line-up. The right-arm seamer dismissed Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, and Najibullah Zadran for just nine runs. Bhuvi came back to dismiss Azmatullah Omarzai, having completed his five-wicket haul. Bhuvneshwar now has the third-best bowling figures for India in T20I cricket (5/4). He is only behind Deepak Chahar (6/7 vs BAN) and Yuzvendra Chahal (6/25 vs ENG)).

Do you know? A forgettable record for Afghanistan

As per Cricbuzz, tonight's match saw the first-ever five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the shortest format. Interestingly, Afghanistan have conceded a hundred and a five-fer for the first time in a T20I match.