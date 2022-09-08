Sports

Asia Cup: KL Rahul slams his 17th T20I fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 08, 2022, 09:17 pm 2 min read

Rahul smashed his 17th half-century in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After a string of low scores, KL Rahul finally found form in the ongoing Asia Cup. Rahul, who is leading India in place of Rohit Sharma, slammed his 17th half-century in T20I cricket. It was a first T20I half-century for Rahul, who returned from a long-standing injury. Rahul shared a century stand with Kohli, powering the Indian innings. Here are the key stats.

Innings Rahul, Kohli share a century stand

Virat Kohli opened for India in the absence of Rohit Sharma after Afghanistan elected to field. The former remained watchful in the initial overs, while Rahul played his shots. Kohli changed gears in the sixth over, smashing Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 15 runs. India compiled 52/0 in the PP overs Rahul and Kohli took India past 100 shortly after the 10th over.

Information Rahul hammers 62 off 41 balls

Rahul hammered 62 off 41 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes). The right-handed batter departed in the 13th over, falling to left-arm seamer Fareed Ahmad Malik. Rahul finished with a strike rate of 151.22.

Stats Rahul averages 39.26 in T20I cricket

Rahul now has 1,963 runs in 61 T20 Internationals. He averages 39.26 in the format. The tally includes two centuries. Rahul has a struck at a staggering 140.91 in the format. Notably, Rahul featured in his maiden T20I as captain. He now has 132 runs from five T20Is at an average of 26.40 this year.