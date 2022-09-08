Sports

Asia Cup: India compile 212/2 against Afghanistan; Kohli slams ton

Asia Cup: India compile 212/2 against Afghanistan; Kohli slams ton

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 08, 2022, 09:05 pm 2 min read

Kohli slammed an unbeaten 122 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The wait is finally over! India's Run Machine Virat Kohli has reached the three-figure mark in international cricket. The 33-year-old slammed his maiden century in T20I cricket as India racked up 212/2 against Afghanistan in their final Super Four clash at the Asia Cup. Kohli recorded his first international century since November 2019, while Rahul scored his 17th half-century in the format.

PP India touch the 50-run mark in the Powerplay

Virat Kohli opened for India in the absence of Rohit Sharma after Afghanistan elected to field. The former remained watchful in the initial overs, while India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul played his shots. Kohli changed gears in the sixth over, smashing Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 15 runs. India, who brought up their fifty in that over, compiled 52/0 in the Powerplay.

Kohli Kohli slams his maiden T20I century

Kohli did not slow down after the first six overs. He played his strokes and eventually raced to his half-century, his third in the ongoing Asia Cup. The former Indian captain brought up his fifty off 32 balls. Kohli reclaimed the top spot in terms of T20I 50+ scores, leaving behind Rohit Sharma (32). More than anything else, Kohli slammed his maiden T20I century.

Rahul Rahul finds form!

Rahul finally found form in the ongoing tournament. He led from the front, playing a scintillating knock. The stand-in captain slammed his 17th half-century in T20I cricket. Rahul hammered 62 off 41 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes). The right-handed batter departed in the 13th over, falling to left-arm seamer Fareed Ahmad Malik. Notably, it was Rahul's first T20I fifty this year.