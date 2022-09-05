Sports

Asia Cup (Super Four), India vs Sri Lanka: Preview

Indian openers fetched a 50-plus stand in the last game (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After a close defeat to Pakistan, India will look to get back their mojo in the Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Virat Kohli looked his vintage self with a sublime 60. Meanwhile, SL have a competent attack that could pull an upset. Ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga needs to be handled with care. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this affair. It has been a good batting track and thus, teams should look to score anything around 160-170. Both pacers and spinners could be influential. Chasing sides have won six of the last seven T20Is. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India have mustered a 17-7 win-loss record against the Lankans in the format (NR: 1). The tally includes a 3-0 win at home earlier this year. Notably, India beat SL by five wickets in the 2016 Asia Cup, riding on Kohli's 56*.

IND vs SL Sri Lanka have a hard task at hand

Kusal Mendis, who slammed a 60 lately, will be backed to tonk early. Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka are able batters too. Hasaranga, who claims wickets for fun, will be a menace in middle-overs. For India, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played to their potential. Kohli seems to be getting back his rhythm. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh need to strike early.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Against SL, KL Rahul averages 42.14. He has 295 runs across seven innings (50s: 3). Bhuvneshwar Kumar has snared 26 T20I scalps in 2022, averaging 16.80. Wanindu Hasaranga has feasted 65 wickets in the format, averaging 14.76. Maheesh Theekshana has pocketed 18 wickets (economy 6.56). Versus SL, Virat Kohli has belted 339 runs at 84.75. SKY owns 771 T20I runs, striking at 176.43.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Kusal Mendis, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (c), Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka. Fantasy XI (option 2): Kusal Mendis, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.