England vs India, 3rd Test: Who will ace Lord's challenge?

After two thrilling Tests, England and India are set to lock horns at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The Home of Cricket will host the 3rd Test between the two sides, starting July 10. England won the series opener at Headingley, before India claimed a record-breaking win at Edgbaston. A green-top Lord's surface awaits the two sides, who have seen two batting-heavy Tests.

Details Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details As per the pitcures floating around, Lord's will sport a green pitch to help the seamers. Batters will have to toil for runs. As per AccuWeather, the opening day in London will be sunny and warm. The final two days could be cloudy. In India, fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports network and the JioHotstar app (Start time: 3:30pm IST).

H2h record A look at head-to-head record Overall, India and England have faced each other in 138 Tests since their first encounter in 1932. Out of these, India have won 36 matches while England emerged victorious in 52. The remaining 50 matches have been drawn. On English soil, the two teams have played 68 matches, with India winning 10 and losing on 37 occasions.

Record India's Test record at Lord's Between 1932 and 2021, India have played 19 Tests at Lord's, as per ESPNcricinfo. The visitors have won three and lost 12 matches here, with four games ending in draws. Notably, India lost their first six Tests at this venue. They won in 1986, 2014, and 2021, under three different captains. The last drawn Test involving India at Lord's was in 2007.

Combination Jasprit Bumrah set to return Following the Edgbaston Test, Indian skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will return for the Lord's Test. Bumrah, who was rested at Edgbaston, is expected to shine on the Lord's green top. He could replace Prasidh Krishna, who has been expensive on the tour so far. Besides, it will be interesting to see if spinner Kuldeep Yadav gets a go.

Information India's likely XI for 3rd Test Probable XI (India): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Recap England vs India: How the series has shaped up As mentioned, England won the Test series opener at Headingley despite a strong batting performance from India. The visitors lost despite having five individual centuries. Pant scored twin tons. India bounced back with a massive 336-run at Edgbaston. The match saw skipper Gill break a ton of records with scores of 269 and 161. Siraj and Akash Deep shone with fifers.