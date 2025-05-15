The hamstring injury that ruled Stokes out was a recurrence from a previous incident last August while playing in The Hundred for the Superchargers.

The latest setback has kept him out of four consecutive Test matches, against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Stokes shared his determination to return fitter than ever before.

He said, "I always work hard... I know I'm going to be in a position when I am back on the field."