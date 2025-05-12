Can Virat Kohli lead India in England Test series?
What's the story
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested that Virat Kohli should lead the Indian team in the upcoming Test series against England.
The series is scheduled to start on June 20.
Vaughan's suggestion comes after Rohit Sharma's recent announcement of his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, leaving India in search of a new leader for this format.
Captaincy support
Vaughan backs Kohli's return as Test captain
Vaughan has said that Kohli, who led the Indian Test side from 2014 to 2022, is the ideal candidate for the job.
He wrote on X, "If I was India I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England."
Vaughan also recommended Shubman Gill as a possible vice-captain for the tour.
Twitter Post
If I was India I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England .. Shubman Gill can be his VC for the tour .. #India 👍— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 11, 2025
Captaincy stats
Kohli's impressive captaincy record
Kohli is one of India's most successful Test captains.
Under him, the team played 68 matches, winning 40 and drawing 11.
His phenomenal record has made him one of the top-tier leaders in the international arena.
The star batter stepped down as captain following India's 1-2 defeat in the 2021-22 away Test series against South Africa.
Retirement rumors
Kohli's potential retirement adds to captaincy debate
Adding another layer to the ongoing captaincy discussion, rumors of Kohli contemplating retirement from Test cricket have emerged.
A senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has urged Kohli to reconsider his decision.
This is especially significant as India gears up for the new World Test Championship cycle without two of their most experienced players.
Squad announcement
India's Test squad for England series to be finalized soon
The final selection for the England tour, including the new Test captain, is likely to be announced before the last week of May.
If Kohli decides against playing Tests anymore, India will depend on players like Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to score runs.
Kohli has played 17 Tests in England and scored 1,096 runs at an average of 33.21.