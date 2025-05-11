'Don't blame you...': County Championship takes jab at Virat Kohli
The official social media handle of England's prestigious domestic First-Class competition, the County Championship, has taken a jab at Indian cricket star Virat Kohli.
This comes in the wake of his speculated retirement from Test cricket. Reportedly, Kohli had communicated the BCCI about his desire to quit Test cricket.
The news comes days after India's captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format.
County Championship's playful jab at Kohli
Amid retirement rumors, the County Championship took to social media to poke fun at Kohli.
They shared a clip of England bowlers toppling stumps in the ongoing tournament.
The post was captioned with a cheeky "We don't blame you Virat," hinting at the challenges he might face in English conditions.
Notably, India are set to tour England for a five-Test series following IPL 2025.
Kohli tagged in cheeky banter
We don't blame you Virat https://t.co/cwuevL7Lrs pic.twitter.com/kK86e3AGHE— Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 10, 2025
Kohli's stellar Test career
Kohli has enjoyed a stellar Test career, having played 123 matches and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.
However, his form has declined in the past few years with an average of mere 23.75 across five Tests on the 2024/25 Australian tour.
Among his eight dismissals on the tour, he was dismissed by deliveries outside off stump on seven occasions.
His numbers in England and SENA
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 17 Tests on English soil, Kohli has bagged 1,096 runs from 33 innings at 33.21. He owns two tons and 5 fifties.
In these 33 innings, Kohli owns 894 runs against pace at 31.92. However, he has also been dismissed 28 times by pacers.
Overall in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), Kohli has smashed 3,781 runs at 41.54. He has 12 tons and 14 fifties from 48 matches.
Will Kohli play in England?
It is understood that both the BCCI and selection committee are making all efforts to convince Kohli to feature on the England tour. This is especially important considering India's inexperienced middle order for the high-profile series.