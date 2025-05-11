County Championship: Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes sets new 'bye' record
What's the story
In a recent County Championship match at Edgbaston, Surrey wicket-keeper Ben Foakes did not concede a single bye in Warwickshire's innings of 665/5 declared.
As per Wisden, he set a new record for the highest score without byes in First-Class cricket in England since 2007.
Jack Russell, who featured for Gloucestershire in Northamptonshire's 746/9d in 2002, tops this elite list.
Meanwhile, Foakes's remarkable effort came over 160 overs.
Match details
Foakes's impressive performance in the match
During the match, Warwickshire declared their innings at a mammoth 665/5 on Day 2. Surrey captain Rory Burns jad won the toss and chose to field.
Despite being at 281/4, Warwickshire's Tom Latham scored a brilliant 184. Meanwhile, Ed Barnard (177*) and Zen Malik (105*) stitched an unbroken partnership.
This helped Alex Davies declare on a daunting score of 665/5 by stumps.
Record set
Foakes's record-breaking achievement
Foakes, who hasn't played a Test since March 2024, is among the most prolific wicket-keepers.
Despite Warwickshire conceding 27 extras (lb 18, nb 6, w 3) during their innings, Foakes kept a clean sheet with no byes conceded.
The English wicket-keeper also took catches of Rob Yates and Latham behind the stumps.
Information
Who held the previous record?
In 2007, Nottinghamshire's Chris Read and Leicestershire's Paul Nixon didn't concede a bye in their respective county matches, as per Wisden. Read's exploits lasted 151.5 overs (Essex: 700/9d), while Nixon took 122.4 overs (Somerset: 675/5d).
Career
A look at his career
Foakes, who made his Test debut in 2018, has featured in 25 Tests for England.
With the bat, he has racked up 1,139 runs at an average of 29.20. The tally includes four fifties and a couple of tons, with his highest score being 113.
Foakes also owns 79 dismissals in the field. He last played a Test in March 2024, against India in Dharamsala.
His closing in on 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket.