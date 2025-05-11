What's the story

In a recent County Championship match at Edgbaston, Surrey wicket-keeper Ben Foakes did not concede a single bye in Warwickshire's innings of 665/5 declared.

As per Wisden, he set a new record for the highest score without byes in First-Class cricket in England since 2007.

Jack Russell, who featured for Gloucestershire in Northamptonshire's 746/9d in 2002, tops this elite list.

Meanwhile, Foakes's remarkable effort came over 160 overs.