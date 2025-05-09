IPL 2025 suspended: BCCI prioritizing safety of overseas players
What's the story
The BCCI has suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a week, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The decision was taken on Friday and comes in light of the ongoing military conflict and increased security concerns after the April 22 terror attacks in Pahalgam.
The BCCI is now concentrating on ensuring the safe return of players, coaches, and officials.
Safety 1st
BCCI prioritizes safety amid IPL suspension
The decision to suspend the tournament was taken after an emergency meeting between IPL officials and the BCCI, prioritizing safety.
"Players, spectators, and support staff's safety is our priority," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said.
"We will do everything that is in the best interest of nations. We are monitoring the situation and will take a call accordingly."
Many overseas players are reportedly expected to return home as early as Friday, with travel arrangements being facilitated by the BCCI.
Tournament disruption
IPL 2025 match canceled amid air strike alerts
Notably, the decision to suspend IPL 2025 comes after an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off mid-game due to air strike alerts on May 8.
Spectators were evacuated swiftly, raising concerns about the tournament's future.
Initially, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had assured that the May 9 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru would proceed as scheduled. However, due to escalating tensions, it was decided to suspend the tournament indefinitely.
Ongoing conflict
BCCI coordinating with government amid military conflict
The escalation of tensions started when the Pakistani Army launched drone and missile strikes at 15 Indian cities.
In retaliation, India struck back on Friday morning, deploying kamikaze drones to disable a Pakistani air defense system near Lahore.
Indian air defense systems intercepted further threats in Jammu, adding to the ongoing military conflict between the two nations.
The BCCI is now coordinating with government agencies and will follow official safety directives during this time of unrest.