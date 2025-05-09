Virat Kohli pays tribute to Indian armed forces amid tensions
What's the story
Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has paid tribute to the country's armed forces.
His tribute comes as military operations between the two nations are making headlines.
In a social media post, Kohli wrote: "We stand in solidarity with our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times."
He also thanked these heroes and their families for their sacrifices.
Post
Kohli salutes Indian Army
Kohli, one of the finest batters of the modern era, hailed the "heroes on borders" for their services and sacrifices.
"We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation. JAI HIND," Kohli added in his post.
Twitter Post
Here is Virat Kohli's post!
VIRAT KOHLI'S INSTAGRAM STORY FOR THE INDIAN ARMED FORCES. 🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jKaJgiVyFx— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2025
Unity
Rohit Sharma echoes Kohli's sentiments
India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, echoed Kohli's sentiments and urged the nation to support the armed forces during this crisis.
"I salute our brave armed forces for their courage and commitment," he wrote.
"At a time when the nation is on edge, they continue to stand tall for us all."
He further encouraged everyone to back them by remaining calm and adhering to safety advisories.
Sports impact
IPL 2025 suspended amid rising tensions
Amid the rising India-Pakistan tensions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2025 for a week.
The decision comes after Pakistan launched missile and drone attacks on a few Indian states including Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stressed that player and spectator safety is their top priority and they will act according to government directives.