Shukri Conrad appointed South Africa's white-ball coach: Details
What's the story
Shukri Conrad, the current Test coach of South Africa, has been appointed the head coach of the country's white-ball teams.
His new role will extend until the home ODI World Cup in 2027.
The appointment comes after Rob Walter's resignation in April and marks a departure from South Africa's earlier split coaching structure.
Here are further details.
Teamwork
Conrad to collaborate with selection convener
In a departure from the previous structure where the head coach was solely responsible for team selection, Conrad will now work alongside a yet-to-be-named selection convener.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has already opened applications for the position, which closed on April 29.
The organization is expected to announce its decision soon.
Coach's statement
Conrad expresses enthusiasm about his new role
Conrad was excited to lead the national team across formats.
He said, "Coaching the Test side has been the greatest privilege of my cricket journey."
He added, "I'm genuinely excited about the prospects that lie ahead. South African cricket has incredible white-ball talent... There's a strong foundation to build on, and I believe we have what it takes to achieve something special."
Career highlights
Conrad's coaching journey and achievements
Conrad's coaching journey with CSA started when he applied for white-ball and red-ball positions after Mark Boucher's departure in 2022.
He filled in for Walter at the start of his tenure in January 2023, during an important series against England.
Under Conrad's leadership, South Africa qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup by winning this series 2-1.