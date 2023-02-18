Sports

NZ vs ENG, D/N Test: Visitors inching toward thumping win

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 18, 2023, 03:55 pm 3 min read

England are inching toward an emphatic win in the ongoing opening Test versus New Zealand, which happens to be a Day-Night game. While the Brits need just five wickets in the remaining two days, the Kiwis require 331 more runs to pull off a miraculous win. Notably, the hosts were reeling at 63/5 at stumps on Day 3. Here are further details.

How did Day 3 pan out?

Resuming at 79/2, England finished their second innings at 374 thanks to fifties from Harry Brook (54), Joe Root (57), and Ben Foakes (51). Ollie Pope (49), Ollie Robinson (39), and Ben Stokes (31) also made vital contributions. Chasing a mammoth 394, NZ suffered a collapse with Stuart Broad claiming four wickets. Michael Bracewell (25*) and Daryl Mitchell (13*) returned as unbeaten batters.

Twin fifties for Brook

England's batting sensation Harry Brook smoked twin fifties in the game. He backed his 81-ball 89 from the first innings with a fiery 41-ball 54 (7 fours, 2 sixes). He has now raced to 623 runs in five games at a stellar average of 77.88. The right-handed batter now owns three tons and as many fifties in Tests.

Root smashes his 56th fifty

Root scored 57 from 62 balls, slamming five fours and a six. He has 10,700 runs at 49.31. He now has 28 tons and 56 fifties in the format for England. Root is now the second-highest runs scorer in England versus New Zealand matches. Root (1,459) surpassed Martin Crowe (1,421). He is only behind John Wright (1.518). Root smashed his 7th fifty versus NZ.

A well-paced knock from Foakes

Ben Foakes also batted with intent as he scored 51 off 80 balls, a knock studded with five boundaries. The wicketkeeper-batter, who debuted in Tests in 2018, has now raced to 899 runs in 18 Tests at a decent average of 34.58. Foakes has enjoyed playing against the Kiwis as he owns 196 runs in four Tests against them at 39.2 (2 half-centuries).

Ben Stokes scripts history

England skipper Stokes has scripted history by becoming the batter with the most sixes in Tests. He smoked two maximums in England's second innings and went past former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum's tally of 107 maximums. Stokes, who scored a 33-ball 31, now owns 109 maximums in 90 Tests. An all-format specialist, the left-handed batter has raced to 5,652 Test runs at 36

Four-fer for Stuart Broad

Broad breathed fire with the new pink cherry and returned with 4/21 in 10 overs. He has now raced to 571 wickets in 160 Tests at 27.69 (5W: 19, 10W: 3). Among pacers, only fellow teammate James Anderson (678) owns more Test wickets. Against NZ, Broad now owns 89 wickets in 22 Tests. The pacer is eyeing his fifth Test fifer versus the Kiwis.

How has the match proceeded?

NZ won the toss and opted to bowl at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The Brits made a stunning declaration on 325/9. Harry Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84) made key contributions. In reply, NZ rallied to 306/10. Tom Blundell slammed 138. Devon Conway struck 77. England, in their second innings, posted 374, setting a target of 394 for Tim Southee's men.