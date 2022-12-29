Sports

#YearInReview: Five cricketers who made stunning comebacks in 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 29, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Dinesh Karthik fulfilled his dream of playing the 2022 T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Cricket was at its best in 2022 as several jaw-dropping games were witnessed across formats. The calendar was studded with international and franchise matches as there was hardly any dull phase. Meanwhile, the year also witnessed several players making a comeback to the national team and making a significant mark. As 2022 approaches an end, let's look at five such players.

Usman Khawaja piles up runs

Having played his previous international game in August 2019, Usman Khawaja made a surprise comeback in Australia's Test team in January. The southpaw justified the decision straightaway, smashing twin centuries in his comeback game versus England. He finishes the year with 1,080 runs in 15 Tests at 67.50. The tally includes four tons and five fifties. 160 was his highest score.

Dinesh Karthik's dream comes true

Dinesh Karthik fell out of favor after the 2019 World Cup and his international career seemed over. However, the wicketkeeper-batter put up some sensational performances in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and staged a comeback in the T20I side. He also featured in the ICC T20 World Cup. India's designated finisher, Karthik smoked 287 runs in 28 T20Is, striking at 141.37 (50: 1).

Ben Duckett made his chances count

England opener Ben Duckett made a comeback to the national team in September, having played his previous international game in November 2016. In his T20I comeback series versus Pakistan, the southpaw smothered 233 runs in seven games at 46.60 (SR: 159.59). In the Test leg of the same tour, Duckett piled up 357 runs in six innings at 71.4. His strike rate read 95.71.

Rilee Rossouw scripts history on comeback

Some alterations in Cricket South Africa's Kolpak deal rules allowed Rilee Rossouw to make an international comeback after six years. He celebrated the same with an unbeaten 96 in his second game (T20I) vs England. Rossouw also became the first full-member team player to smash successive T20I tons. Overall, he finishes the year with 372 runs in 11 T20Is at 46.50. (SR: 176.30).

Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to whites in style

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed made a comeback to the Test team after nearly four years. He didn't let go of the opportunity and smashed a brilliant fifty. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 86 off 153 balls in the Karachi Test vs New Zealand, taking Pakistan from 110/4 to 306/5. Sarfaraz even operated as the stand-in skipper when Babar Azam temporarily left the field.