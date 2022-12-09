Sports

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Abrar's seven-fer headlines Day 1

Dec 09, 2022

Ahmed recorded figures worth 7/114 in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

An extraordinary seven-wicket haul by debutant Abrar Ahmed put Pakistan in the driving seat against England on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Leg-spinner Ahmed ran riot as England got bowled out for 281 after electing to bat. His compatriot Zahid Mahmood took the rest of the three wickets for Pakistan. England's Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope slammed half-centuries.

How did Day 1 pan out?

England managed 281/10 in 51.4 overs after Ben Stokes elected to bat. Ahmed, who made his Test debut, took each of England's five wickets in the first session. He dismissed Stokes and Will Jacks after the break. England continued with their attack approach, with Duckett and Pope hammering quickfire fifties. Mark Wood returned unbeaten on 36. Pakistan finished on 68/2 at stumps.

13th Pakistani bowler with this feat

Ahmed has become just the 13th Pakistani bowler to have registered a fifer on Test debut. As stated, the leg-spinner took each of England's five wickets before the lunch break. England compiled 180/5 going into lunch.

Ahmed outfoxes England batters on debut

Ahmed took his maiden wicket on the fifth delivery in Tests. He knocked over opener Zak Crawley with a ripper. Ten overs later, Ahmed removed Ben Duckett, trapping him in front. Ahmed outfoxed even England's greatest player of spin, Joe Root. Ollie Pope, who looked dangerous also fell to the Pakistan leg-spinner four overs later. Ahmed got rid of Harry Brook just before lunch.

Another feat for Ahmed

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ahmed has become the first player since Alf Valentine (1950) to have taken a five-wicket haul on debut in the opening session of a men's Test. Charlie Turner (1887) and Fred Martin (1890) are the others.