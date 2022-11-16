Sports

PCB chief Ramiz Raja sends legal notice to Kamran Akmal

PCB chief Ramiz Raja sends legal notice to Kamran Akmal

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 16, 2022, 11:29 am 2 min read

Raja is not amused with Akmal's criticism (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCBMedia)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has reportedly sent a legal notice to veteran wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal for allegedly making 'defamatory' remarks on his YouTube channel. Though it is not clear which comment of Akmal offended the PCB chief, the wicketkeeper has been charged for his comments on Team Pakistan's performance in the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pakistan reached the final of the global tournament, where they lost to eventual champions England.

Several former Pakistan cricketers heavily criticized the national team's performance at various stages of the tournament.

Babar Azam's men faced most scrutiny when they lost their first two games against India and Zimbabwe, respectively.

Kamran Akmal was among many to lash out at the national team.

Quote Akmal's remarks were termed 'defamatory, false and offensive'

"I don't know exactly what charges they have made against Kamran but apparently the legal notice has been sent because the chairman feels Kamran made defamatory, false and offensive comments in the media about him," a source close to the developments told PTI.

Developments More ex-cricketers could face the heat

As per the reports, several other former Pakistan cricketers could be served with legal notice if they 'cross the line' while criticizing the team. "Some of them clearly cross the line while criticising the team, management, board and chairman and Ramiz has made it clear he is not going to tolerate anyone running down or defaming Pakistan cricket anymore," the source added.

Information Warning for cricketer-turned-experts

Raja has also instructed PCB's legal team to take immediate action if any remarks by any former player on his own YT channel or on television channels is found to be defamatory, offensive, personal, false and damaging to Pakistan cricket.

Criticism What earned Team Pakistan heavy criticism?

Though the Men in Green reached the final, their campaign was far from smooth. Openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan's reluctance at the top was heavily criticized by many. Even Raja was blamed for Pakistan's struggles in the World Cup. Several demanded changes in the team management and even in the board. Some even wanted Babar Azam to step down as captain.