Faf du Plessis brands David Warner a 'bully': Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 16, 2022, 11:26 am 3 min read

Faf du Plessis is one of South Africa's most successful batters (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has called veteran Australian opener David Warner a 'bully' in his book Faf: Through Fire. Du Plessis has mentioned instances of the 2018 Test series against Australia at home, which is infamous for the ball-tampering scandal. He also admitted being jealous of his former national team-mate AB de Villiers. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Du Plessis has made several sensational claims in his book, which was released recently.

He recalled how the Proteas tackled Australia's 'bullying' in the Test series.

During the first Test in Durban, an on-field verbal abuse escalated in the players' tunnel.

CCTV footage showed Warner and SA wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock involved in a heated exchange.

Du Plessis interfered and the situation turned lighter.

Information How did the series pan out?

The Aussies won the opener by 118 runs, gaining a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. However, South Africa scripted a remarkable turnaround and won the remaining three games to clinch the series. Du Plessis scored 175 runs in that series.

Incident Du Plessis recalls the incident

Du Plessis was taking a shower when he heard the noise outside the dressing room and he went on to check. "Australia wanted to bully us," he says. "We had to stand up. They abused us that whole game but the way we fought back turned the series around." "He was a bully. I don't have time for bullies," he said on Warner.

Ball-tampering The infamous ball-tampering scandal

The third Test of the series witnessed one of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket. Cameron Bancroft was found guilty of tampering with the ball in Cape Town. He was subsequently banned for nine months. Steve Smith and Warner, the then skipper and vice-captain of the team respectively, were handed a one-year ban apiece. The latter even faced a lifetime leadership ban.

De Villiers His relationship with AB de Villiers

Du Plessis even admitted being jealous of his childhood friend De Villiers, who is deemed one of the finest batters ever. However, he became more comfortable "after accepting things." Notably, their relationship was seemingly strained with De Villiers' international retirement in 2018. While De Villiers sought a re-entry in the team for the 2019 World Cup, the then skipper Du Plessis rejected his proposal.

Incident The run-out episode with AB de Villiers

Du Plessis also recalled De Villiers' run-out while batting with him in the quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup against New Zealand. "The New Zealand players were all over me. They started calling me a choker. I held a lot of resentment towards them for a long time," he said. As SA lost that game, Du Plessis was heavily criticized for De Villiers' dismissal.