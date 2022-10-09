Sports

India thrash South Africa in 2nd ODI: Key takeaways

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 09, 2022, 09:43 pm 2 min read

Shreyas Iyer scored his second ODI ton (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI, leveling the three-match series 1-1. Chasing 279 in Ranchi, the hosts crossed the line in 45.5 overs. While Shreyas Iyer slammed a ton, Ishan Kishan scored a quickfire 93. Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram were the stand-out performers from SA camp. The decider will take place on October 11. Here are the key takeaways.

Mohammaed Siraj, who was wicketless in the series opener, bowled with venom in the second game. He took three wickets in his 10 overs, conceding just 38 runs. He took important wickets of Quinton de Kock (5), Reeza Hendricks (74), and Keshav Maharaj (5). Among full-member team players, Siraj has now bowled second-most ODI maidens in 2022 (11). Australia's Josh Hazlewood (12) tops the chart.

Hendricks, who replaced injured Temba Bavuma in the XI, played magnificently on a tricky surface. He batted with intent and scored 74 off just 76 balls (4s: 9, 6s: 1). Hendricks was well complimented by Aiden Markram, who slammed 79 off 89 balls (4s: 7, 6s: 1). The duo added 129 runs for the third wicket, rescuing SA after the departure of openers.

Ishan Kishan recorded his highest score in international cricket (93 off 84 balls). Kishan, who scored his third ODI fifty, batted aggressively and played several delightful shots. He smashed four boundaries alongside seven sixes. Kishan's previous highest score in the format was 59 against Sri Lanka last year. Notably, the southpaw became Bjorn Fortuin's maiden victim in ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer recorded his second ton in ODI cricket and third overall in international cricket. The right-handed batter scored 113* off 11 balls (4s: 15, 6s: 0). He has now crossed the 50-run mark five times in his last six ODI innings. Iyer's maiden ODI ton (103) came against New Zealand in 2020. He averages 75.63 in ODIs since the start of 2019.

Iyer now has 12 fifty-plus scores in ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, joint third-most for any player. While he shares the record with compatriot Virat Kohli, Shai Hope (15), and Babar Azam (14) are above him.