Sports

Will Sanju Samson play SA ODI series? Sourav Ganguly answers

Will Sanju Samson play SA ODI series? Sourav Ganguly answers

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 29, 2022, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Samson has represented India in seven ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Star batter Sanju Samson could not find a spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. However, he is still in the scheme of things, according to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The latter recently confirmed that Samson made the cut for the ODI series against South Africa at home. Samson last played for India in the Zimbabwe ODI series.

Statement 'Samson is a part of ODI team for SA series'

Speaking ahead of India's 1st T20I against South Africa, Ganguly said, "Sanju is playing well. He played for India but just missed the World Cup. He is in the Indian team's plans. He is now a part of the ODI team against SA. Also he has done well in the IPL franchise and he is the Captain also."

Spot Samson was overlooked by the BCCI

Samson was recently overlooked by the Indian cricket team management for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup next month in Australia. He didn't find a place even on the standby list. Samson has 176 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 44.00. The tally includes a fifty. Meanwhile, in 16 T20I matches, he has amassed 296 runs at 21.14.

IPL Samson led RR to IPL 2022 final

Samson is a fearless cricketer who plays T20 cricket as they should. He hoarded 458 runs in IPL 2022, striking at over 140. He led Rajasthan Royals to the final (lost to Gujarat Titans). Samson became the first player since Shane Warne (2008) to lead RR to an IPL final. He finished as the highest run-getter for the Royals in 2021 and 2020.